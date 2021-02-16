Federal Circuit upholds Takeda diabetes drug patent

A federal appeals court has upheld Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd’s patent on the active ingredient in its Type II diabetes drugs Nesina, Oseni and Kazano, rejecting challenges by generic drugmakers that had hoped to make their own versions of the drugs.

Circuit Judge Raymond Chen, writing for a unanimous panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, on Tuesday rejected arguments by Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd and Indoco Remedies Ltd, both based in India, that the patent was obvious in light of prior art.

