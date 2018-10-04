Louisiana wins revival of lawsuit against Takeda over Actos cancer risks

A Louisiana appellate court has revived a lawsuit by the state’s attorney general accusing Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd of engaging in a fraudulent campaign to mislead the state about the risks of cancer associated with its diabetes drug Actos.

The 1st Circuit Court of Appeal in Baton Rouge ruled on Wednesday that a lower-court judge’s ruling dismissing the case was contrary to an earlier appellate ruling by the court holding that the state had sufficiently alleged Takeda engaged in fraud.

