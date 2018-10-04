FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 4, 2018 / 8:46 PM / in 2 hours

Louisiana wins revival of lawsuit against Takeda over Actos cancer risks

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A Louisiana appellate court has revived a lawsuit by the state’s attorney general accusing Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd of engaging in a fraudulent campaign to mislead the state about the risks of cancer associated with its diabetes drug Actos.

The 1st Circuit Court of Appeal in Baton Rouge ruled on Wednesday that a lower-court judge’s ruling dismissing the case was contrary to an earlier appellate ruling by the court holding that the state had sufficiently alleged Takeda engaged in fraud.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2PaTLaZ

