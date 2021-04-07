Takeda urges 2nd Circuit to toss Actos antitrust claims

Takeda Pharmaceuticals on Wednesday urged a federal appeals court to toss lawsuits accusing it of delaying generic versions of its blockbuster diabetes drug Actos by falsely claiming patent protection over it.

Steven Reed of Morgan, Lewis & Bockius, arguing for Takeda, told the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel that the Tokyo-based drugmaker had been required by federal law to list two patents that describe combinations of Actos’ active ingredient with other ingredients as pertaining to the drug itself in the Food and Drug Administration’s so-called Orange Book of patents.

