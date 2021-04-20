Talc plaintiffs urge Supreme Court to let $2.1 bln verdict against J&J stand

Women who sued Johnson & Johnson claiming they developed ovarian cancer as a result of asbestos in the company’s baby powder and other talc products have urged the U.S. Supreme Court to let stand the $2.12 billion in damages they won from the company.

In a brief filed Monday, the plaintiffs, represented by lawyers including Kenneth Starr of the Lanier Law Firm and Thomas Goldstein of Goldstein & Russell, asked the high court to reject J&J’s arguments that the consolidation of 22 cases for trial in a Missouri state court violated its due process rights.

