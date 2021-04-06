2nd Circuit urged to revive claims over Taro's generic heart drug

A 2nd U.S. Court of Appeals panel on Tuesday weighed whether to revive a lawsuit by 67 people accusing Taro Pharmaceutical Industries of failing to provide adequate warnings about the risks of using its generic version of the heart drug Cordarone off-label.

Samuel Cole of Cole Legal Services, arguing for the plaintiffs, urged the three judges to overturn a lower court ruling finding the lawsuit preempted by the federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act (FDCA), arguing that while the plaintiffs’ state common law claims paralleled federal regulations, they were nonetheless separate.

