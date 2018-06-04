Judge blocks Trump's HHS from ending teen pregnancy prevention grants

A federal judge has blocked President Donald Trump’s administration from terminating five-year grants under a federal teen pregnancy prevention program two years early, saying the decision was arbitrary and capricious.

U.S. District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson in Washington, D.C., on Friday ruled the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ termination of the grants in 2017 was unlawful, marking the latest ruling in litigation challenging HHS’ move to go against the agency.

