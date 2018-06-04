FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 4, 2018 / 9:55 PM / Updated 16 minutes ago

Judge blocks Trump's HHS from ending teen pregnancy prevention grants

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A federal judge has blocked President Donald Trump’s administration from terminating five-year grants under a federal teen pregnancy prevention program two years early, saying the decision was arbitrary and capricious.

U.S. District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson in Washington, D.C., on Friday ruled the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ termination of the grants in 2017 was unlawful, marking the latest ruling in litigation challenging HHS’ move to go against the agency.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2LjCMRs

