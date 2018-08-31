FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
August 31, 2018 / 9:21 PM / Updated an hour ago

Trump administration revamp of teen pregnancy prevention program unlawful -U.S. judges

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

(Reuters) -

Federal judges in New York and Oregon have ruled the Trump administration improperly restructured a federal teen pregnancy prevention program to focus on abstinence-only education, handing a victory to Planned Parenthood.

The judges on Thursday said the new criteria the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services adopted in April that shifted how it would award grants through the Teen Pregnancy Prevention Program was contrary to the law governing it.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2PqRPuV

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.