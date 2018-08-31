Trump administration revamp of teen pregnancy prevention program unlawful -U.S. judges

(Reuters) -

Federal judges in New York and Oregon have ruled the Trump administration improperly restructured a federal teen pregnancy prevention program to focus on abstinence-only education, handing a victory to Planned Parenthood.

The judges on Thursday said the new criteria the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services adopted in April that shifted how it would award grants through the Teen Pregnancy Prevention Program was contrary to the law governing it.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2PqRPuV