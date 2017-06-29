FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. loses appeal of ruling moving ex-Tenet exec's case to Georgia
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
June 29, 2017 / 9:25 PM / in 3 months

U.S. loses appeal of ruling moving ex-Tenet exec's case to Georgia

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

By Nate Raymond The U.S. Justice Department has lost an appeal of a ruling that would allow a former Tenet Healthcare Corp executive facing fraud charges to have his case transferred from Florida to Georgia.

U.S. District Judge Jose Martinez in Miami on Wednesday upheld the April decision by a federal magistrate granting the transfer request by John Holland, a former senior vice president at hospital operator Tenet.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2tpSuW0

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.