Ex-Tenet Healthcare exec calls kickback charges 'legally flawed'

A former Tenet Healthcare Corp executive is appealing a federal magistrate judge’s decision allowing charges he conspired to pay kickbacks to a clinic operator for patient referrals to proceed.

Lawyers for John Holland in a motion filed on Friday in federal court in Atlanta said the 2017 indictment was “legally flawed” as it failed to allege the contracts the executive used to pay the hospital operator were not for the fair value of the clinic’s services.

