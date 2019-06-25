Westlaw News
June 25, 2019

Ex-Tenet VP, others loses bid to toss kickback case

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A federal judge has rejected bids by a former Tenet Healthcare Corp executive and two other men to dismiss charges that they participated in a kickback scheme that funneled pregnant Hispanic women to hospitals the company owned and allowed it to fraudulently bill state Medicaid programs for $400 million.

U.S. District Judge Amy Totenberg in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday rejected appeals by John Holland, a former Tenet senior vice president, and his co-defendants of several rulings by a federal magistrate judge that allowed the case to move forward.

