Tenet agrees to settle Oklahoma hospital kickback case for $66 million

Tenet Healthcare Corp has tentatively agreed to pay $66 million to resolve claims it billed government programs for services provided to patients referred to it by doctors who had improper financial and kickback relationships with an Oklahoma hospital it owns.

Tenet disclosed in a quarterly filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday that it had reached an agreement in principle with the U.S. Justice Department to resolve claims first raised in a whistleblower lawsuit in 2016.

