Tenet beats class action stemming from kickback probe

A federal appeals court on Wednesday upheld the dismissal of a lawsuit seeking to force Tenet Healthcare to reimburse Hispanic women who were forced to go to its hospitals for prenatal services and to give birth due to a kickback scheme.

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta held that the lawsuit failed to state a claim of fraud or breach of contract against the hospital operator and that its unjust enrichment claims were untimely.

