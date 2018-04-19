FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 19, 2018 / 12:32 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Tenet beats class action stemming from kickback probe

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Wednesday upheld the dismissal of a lawsuit seeking to force Tenet Healthcare to reimburse Hispanic women who were forced to go to its hospitals for prenatal services and to give birth due to a kickback scheme.

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta held that the lawsuit failed to state a claim of fraud or breach of contract against the hospital operator and that its unjust enrichment claims were untimely.

