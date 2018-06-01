FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 1, 2018 / 11:52 PM / Updated 25 minutes ago

U.S. must identify patients in Tenet Healthcare fraud case - judge

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A federal magistrate judge on Friday ordered the U.S. Justice Department to identify specific patients who it contends were steered by a clinic operator to Tenet Healthcare Corp hospitals in exchange for kickbacks.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Catherine Salinas in Atlanta said it was impossible to tell from the indictment filed in 2017 against three people, including a former Tenet executive, which patients were affected by the scheme.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2sq8zcm

