U.S. must identify patients in Tenet Healthcare fraud case - judge

A federal magistrate judge on Friday ordered the U.S. Justice Department to identify specific patients who it contends were steered by a clinic operator to Tenet Healthcare Corp hospitals in exchange for kickbacks.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Catherine Salinas in Atlanta said it was impossible to tell from the indictment filed in 2017 against three people, including a former Tenet executive, which patients were affected by the scheme.

