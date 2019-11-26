Medicaid primary-care payments rule invalid, says 6th Circuit

A federal appeals court on Monday upheld a ruling that invalidated a U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services rule that set a billing threshold for doctors seeking increased Medicaid reimbursements for providing primary care services.

The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati, Ohio, ruled in favor of 21 family medicine doctors in Tennessee by holding the 2012 rule was “flatly inconsistent” with the Affordable Care Act, the 2010 healthcare law the regulation interpreted.

