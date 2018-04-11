FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 11, 2018 / 12:12 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Tennessee health care executives indicted over kickback scheme

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

The former chief executive of a regional pain management company and the owner of a durable medical equipment firm have been indicted on federal charges that they engaged in a $4.6 million Medicare kickback scheme.

John Davis, the former CEO of Comprehensive Pain Specialists, and Brenda Montgomery, the founder of CCC Medical Inc, were arrested on Monday on charges contained in an indictment filed in federal court in Nashville, Tennessee.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2IIhk7j

