DOJ wins dismissal of 'pro' whistleblower case against Teva

The U.S. Justice Department has won the dismissal of a lawsuit alleging Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd provided medical providers kickbacks to encourage them to prescribe the multiple sclerosis drug Copaxone, over the objections of the whistleblower which brought the case.

Tuesday’s ruling by U.S. District Judge Jan DuBois in Philadelphia marked the latest victory in the department’s bid to dismiss 10 lawsuits by entities controlled by National Healthcare Analysis Group, headed by New Jersey lawyer John Mininno.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2rGUd9Z