Law, medicine profs throw support behind Teva's 'skinny label' appeal

Dozens of professors at major universities are urging the full Federal Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals to review an October panel decision that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd’s generic version of GlaxoSmithKline PLC’s heart drug Coreg infringed a GSK patent, even though Teva’s drug came with a so-called “skinny label” that omitted the patented uses.

The 57 professors of law, medicine, economics and business, represented by Rutgers Law School Professor Michael Carrier and Matthew Dowd and Robert Scheffel of Dowd Scheffel, said in an amicus brief filed Wednesday that the panel’s decision threatened competition in the drug industry and could lead to higher prices for consumers.

