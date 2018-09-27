FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 28, 2018 / 12:01 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Lilly defeats Teva patent lawsuits over migraine drug

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A federal judge on Thursday dismissed a pair of patent infringement lawsuits by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd that sought to block Eli Lilly and Co from bringing its migraine drug Emgality to market in the United States.

U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs in Boston ruled that because the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had yet to approve Lilly’s drug and it not been commercialized yet, no real or immediate controversy existed to support Teva’s claims.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2N6Peo8

