Lilly defeats Teva patent lawsuits over migraine drug

A federal judge on Thursday dismissed a pair of patent infringement lawsuits by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd that sought to block Eli Lilly and Co from bringing its migraine drug Emgality to market in the United States.

U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs in Boston ruled that because the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had yet to approve Lilly’s drug and it not been commercialized yet, no real or immediate controversy existed to support Teva’s claims.

