Teva exec ducks Pennsylvania's subpoena in sweeping price-fixing probe

A Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd executive does not need to comply with a subpoena Pennsylvania’s attorney general issued during the multistate probe into whether drugmakers conspired to fix generic drug prices, a state appeals court has ruled.

The Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania ruled on Tuesday that a bureau within Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s office lacked authority to issue the subpoena for the purposes of enforcing a state law barring unfair methods of competition.

