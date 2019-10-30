Westlaw News
October 30, 2019 / 8:48 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Teva exec ducks Pennsylvania's subpoena in sweeping price-fixing probe

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd executive does not need to comply with a subpoena Pennsylvania’s attorney general issued during the multistate probe into whether drugmakers conspired to fix generic drug prices, a state appeals court has ruled.

The Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania ruled on Tuesday that a bureau within Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s office lacked authority to issue the subpoena for the purposes of enforcing a state law barring unfair methods of competition.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/325w8Xf

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below