Teva loses last-minute bid to be tried separately in landmark opioid case

A federal judge on Friday swiftly rejected a last-minute bid by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd to escape a landmark trial over the nation’s opioid crisis on the grounds that it would be unfair to force it as the sole drug manufacturer remaining in the case to be tried alongside major distributors.

U.S. District Judge Dan Polster in Cleveland, Ohio, who will oversee the Oct. 21 bellwether trial in the multidistrict litigation over the opioid epidemic, took just two hours to reject Teva’s request to allow it to be tried separately from five other companies.

