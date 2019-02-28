Teva must face multibillion dollar drug kickback lawsuit: judge

A federal judge has cleared the way for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd to face trial in a whistleblower lawsuit claiming it paid doctors kickbacks to prescribe its Parkinson’s disease drug Azilect and multiple sclerosis treatment Copaxone.

U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon in Manhattan on Wednesday held that two former Teva employees who sued the drugmaker on the government’s behalf had presented sufficient evidence to take their multibillion dollar case to a jury.

