Teva settles California's Provigil pay-for-delay claims for $69 million

California’s attorney general on Monday said Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd had reached a $69 million settlement resolving claims it engaged in an anticompetitive scheme that delayed the release of cheaper generic versions of the wakefulness drug Provigil.

California AG Xavier Becerra said Teva’s settlement was a record for a state in a case involving “pay-for-delay” agreements and included a prohibition on the drugmaker from entering into them for the next decade.

