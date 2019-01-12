Teva settles Illinois drug-pricing lawsuit for $135 million

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has agreed to pay $135 million to resolve a long-running lawsuit alleging that the generic drugmaker defrauded Illinois’ Medicaid program by overstating the wholesale price of its prescription drugs.

Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan announced the settlement on Thursday, the latest accord to result from a 2005 lawsuit in Cook County Circuit Court alleging various drugmakers misreported what pharmacies paid for their drugs.

