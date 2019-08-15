Teva settles multibillion-dollar drug kickback case ahead of trial

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has agreed on the eve of trial to settle a multibillion-dollar whistleblower lawsuit alleging it paid doctors kickbacks to prescribe its Parkinson’s disease drug Azilect and multiple sclerosis treatment Copaxone.

Teva late on Wednesday said it had reached an agreement-in-principle to resolve a lawsuit in Manhattan federal court by two ex-employees alleging the drugmaker paid doctors to act as speakers at events in order to sway them to prescribe its drugs.

