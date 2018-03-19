U.S. Supreme Court won't take up Teva's case over doctors' testimony

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected a request by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd to consider what standard appellate courts should apply to review a judge’s decision to exclude expert witnesses hired to opine on scientific issues.

Teva had asked the justices to review a June 2017 ruling by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that the drugmaker contended deepened an existing split among the federal appeals courts over applying Rule 702 of the Federal Rules of Evidence, which governs the admissibility of expert witnesses.

