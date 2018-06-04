Woman needs expert to sue Teva over broken IUD - 7th Circuit

A federal appeals court on Monday upheld the dismissal of a lawsuit by an Indiana woman who claimed a birth control device made and marketed by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd was defective, citing her failure to present an expert witness to support her case.

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago said the Indiana Products Liability Act required Cheryl Dalton to provide expert evidence establishing her injuries were caused by her ParaGard intrauterine device (IUD), which broke while implanted.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2JkuZ5d