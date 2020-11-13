IN BRIEF: Texas jury trial on hold after juror's positive COVID test

A federal jury trial in Sherman, Texas, is on hold after multiple trial participants, including a juror and a lawyer, tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week, according to a court official.

U.S. District Judge Amos Mazzant has ordered a telephone hearing tomorrow to decide how to proceed with the case, which was brought by property management software company ResMan LLC against developer Karya Property Management. The news was first reported by Texas Lawyer.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/35qNu5J