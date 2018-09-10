FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
September 10, 2018 / 11:46 PM / Updated an hour ago

Former Theranos execs Holmes, Balwani fight subpoena enforcement

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Theranos Inc founder Elizabeth Holmes and the blood-testing technology firm’s former president, Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, have asked a federal judge to block prosecutors from enforcing a grand jury subpoena seeking thousands of records from the failed Silicon Valley startup.

Holmes and Balwani in a motion filed Friday in federal court in San Jose, California said prosecutors were improperly using a grand jury to obtain evidence in the case after they were already indicted.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2N0Q5eW

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.