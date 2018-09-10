Former Theranos execs Holmes, Balwani fight subpoena enforcement

Theranos Inc founder Elizabeth Holmes and the blood-testing technology firm’s former president, Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, have asked a federal judge to block prosecutors from enforcing a grand jury subpoena seeking thousands of records from the failed Silicon Valley startup.

Holmes and Balwani in a motion filed Friday in federal court in San Jose, California said prosecutors were improperly using a grand jury to obtain evidence in the case after they were already indicted.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2N0Q5eW