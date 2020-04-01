Judge ‘taken aback’ by Elizabeth Holmes’ counsel request to violate lockdowns

A federal judge on Wednesday criticized the “tone” of Theranos Inc founder Elizabeth Holmes’ lawyers’ request for an order allowing them to serve subpoenas and take other actions that may be “unlawful” in areas coping with the coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. District Judge Edward Davila in San Jose, California, said Holmes’ attorneys at Williams & Connolly essentially asked him to allow them, if they violate local stay-at-home orders to prepare for her criminal fraud trial, to say the court is “making us do it.”

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/3aAJu2L