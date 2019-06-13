Prosecutors fight FDA, CMS records request by Theranos' Holmes

Federal prosecutors are fighting a request by Theranos Inc founder Elizabeth Holmes to force the government to hand over records from other federal agencies that also investigated the failed Silicon Valley blood-testing startup.

In a brief on Wednesday, prosecutors urged a federal judge in San Jose, California, to reject Holmes’ request to force the government to turn over records held by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

