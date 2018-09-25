FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
September 25, 2018 / 11:46 PM / Updated 32 minutes ago

Prosecutors fight Theranos' Holmes bid to block subpoena enforcement

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Prosecutors have accused Theranos Inc founder Elizabeth Holmes and ex-president Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani of seeking to impede their investigation into the failed Silicon Valley blood-testing startup by trying to block them from enforcing a subpoena.

Prosecutors argued in a brief filed in federal court in San Jose, California, on Monday that the evidence did not support Holmes and Balwani’s claims that the government was misusing a grand jury subpoena to prepare for trial.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2NJNBlK

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.