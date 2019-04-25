Theranos' Balwani can't subpoena Arizona clinic in SEC fraud case

A federal judge has blocked former Theranos Inc President Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, who is defending himself against a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission fraud case, from subpoenaing an Arizona clinic that has accused him of harassing one of its doctors.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Nathanael Cousins in San Jose on Wednesday quashed as overly burdensome a subpoena Balwani served on Fountain Hills Women’s Health, where a doctor quoted in an early investigative news report about Theranos works.

