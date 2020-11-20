Theranos documents not privileged, prosecutors say

Federal prosecutors have asked a judge to rule that Theranos Inc founder Elizabeth Holmes and former chief operating officer Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani cannot assert privilege over Theranos’ corporate documents in their criminal fraud case.

In a motion filed Friday in federal court in San Jose, California, prosecutors said the two defendants had shown “a long history of making conclusory and unsubstantiated privilege claims” over the documents, which include communications between the failed company and its lawyers at Boies, Schiller, and Flexner.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3lLmK5z