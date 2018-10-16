FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
October 16, 2018 / 12:16 AM / Updated an hour ago

Theranos founder Holmes loses bid to block subpoena's enforcement

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Theranos Inc founder Elizabeth Holmes and ex-president Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani have lost their bid to block prosecutors from continuing to enforce a grand jury subpoena issued to the failed Silicon Valley blood-testing startup.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Susan van Keulen in San Jose, California on Friday denied the former Theranos executives’ motion to direct prosecutors to cease their efforts to obtain thousands of documents from the company pursuant to a 2017 subpoena.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2QT3kMm

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.