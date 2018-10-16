Theranos founder Holmes loses bid to block subpoena's enforcement

Theranos Inc founder Elizabeth Holmes and ex-president Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani have lost their bid to block prosecutors from continuing to enforce a grand jury subpoena issued to the failed Silicon Valley blood-testing startup.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Susan van Keulen in San Jose, California on Friday denied the former Theranos executives’ motion to direct prosecutors to cease their efforts to obtain thousands of documents from the company pursuant to a 2017 subpoena.

