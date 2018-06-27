FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
June 27, 2018 / 9:49 PM / in an hour

Theranos founder Holmes loses bid to stay lawsuit amid criminal case

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A federal magistrate judge has rejected Theranos Inc founder and former Chief Executive Officer Elizabeth Holmes’ request for a stay of a civil fraud lawsuit against her in light of recently filed criminal charges.

Tuesday’s ruling by U.S. Magistrate Judge Nathanael Cousins in San Jose, California, means a previously-scheduled deposition of Holmes in the civil case may go forward despite her contention that it would put her in an “untenable position.”

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2tIfhud

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.