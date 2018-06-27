Theranos founder Holmes loses bid to stay lawsuit amid criminal case

A federal magistrate judge has rejected Theranos Inc founder and former Chief Executive Officer Elizabeth Holmes’ request for a stay of a civil fraud lawsuit against her in light of recently filed criminal charges.

Tuesday’s ruling by U.S. Magistrate Judge Nathanael Cousins in San Jose, California, means a previously-scheduled deposition of Holmes in the civil case may go forward despite her contention that it would put her in an “untenable position.”

