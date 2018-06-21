FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 21, 2018 / 10:55 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Theranos founder Holmes seeks stay of lawsuit after indictment

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Theranos Inc founder Elizabeth Holmes is asking a federal judge to put a lawsuit by investors who claim they were defrauded into indirectly investing in the blood-testing company on hold in light of her recent indictment.

In a motion filed on Wednesday in federal court in San Jose, California, Kathleen Goodhart of Cooley, an attorney for Holmes, argued that allowing the 2016 lawsuit to move forward while Holmes fights the criminal charges would put her in an “untenable position.”

