Theranos' Holmes, Balwani to face separate criminal trials

Theranos Inc founder Elizabeth Holmes and the blood-testing technology start-up’s former president, Sunny Balwani, will be tried separately after being indicted on charges that they defrauded investors and patients, a federal judge has ruled.

In an order on Friday, U.S. District Judge Edward Davila in San Jose, California, gave no reason for why he had decided to have the two former executives and onetime lovers tried separately, only saying he found “good cause” to sever their trials.

