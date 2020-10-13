Theranos' Holmes must weather latest wave of criminal indictments, says judge

Theranos Inc founder Elizabeth Holmes and her former chief operating officer Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani have lost a bid to dismiss the latest criminal charges accusing them of defrauding investors and patients.

U.S. District Judge Edward Davila in San Jose, California on Tuesday denied six separate motions by the two defendants to dismiss the charges on multiple grounds, including undue delay in the case and statute of limitations.

