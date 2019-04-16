Theranos' Holmes seeks records on reporter's communications with FDA, CMS

Theranos Inc founder Elizabeth Holmes is asking a court to force prosecutors to turn over a Wall Street Journal reporter’s communications with U.S. government agencies that investigated the failed Silicon Valley blood-testing startup.

Holmes in a motion filed in federal court in San Jose, California, on Monday said prosecutors were refusing to produce thousands of records from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

