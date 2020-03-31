Theranos' Holmes wants trial preparation deemed 'essential' amid coronavirus pandemic

Lawyers for Theranos Inc founder Elizabeth Holmes are seeking court-approval to serve subpoenas and meet with witnesses so they can prepare for her upcoming fraud trial, actions that may be “unlawful” in areas coping with the coronavirus pandemic.

Holmes’ attorneys at Williams & Connolly in a motion filed on Monday in San Jose, California, federal court, said the outbreak has already made preparing for the July 28 trial difficult, with the law firm’s offices now largely closed.

