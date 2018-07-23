FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
July 23, 2018 / 8:47 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Theranos settles lawsuit claiming it defrauded investors

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Theranos Inc has reached a settlement in a lawsuit by indirect investors who claimed the blood-testing company defrauded them by touting revolutionary technology that never existed.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed in papers filed on Friday in federal court in San Jose, California. But it appeared to only cover claims by two individual investors rather than a broader class of people who invested in Theranos.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2AaUBlg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.