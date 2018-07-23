Theranos settles lawsuit claiming it defrauded investors

Theranos Inc has reached a settlement in a lawsuit by indirect investors who claimed the blood-testing company defrauded them by touting revolutionary technology that never existed.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed in papers filed on Friday in federal court in San Jose, California. But it appeared to only cover claims by two individual investors rather than a broader class of people who invested in Theranos.

