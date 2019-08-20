Westlaw News
August 20, 2019 / 7:20 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

IN BRIEF: TherapeuticsMD settles SEC probe over selective drug disclosures

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

TherapeuticsMD Inc will pay $200,000 to resolve charges by the Securities and Exchange Commission that the pharmaceutical company selectively shared information with analysts about an in-development drug without also disclosing it to the public.

The settlement, announced by the SEC on Monday, resolved claims by the SEC that the Boca Raton, Florida-based company violated the agency’s fair disclosure rule, Regulation FD, through its disclosures to sell-side analysts in 2017.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/33FeCuG

