IN BRIEF: TherapeuticsMD settles SEC probe over selective drug disclosures

TherapeuticsMD Inc will pay $200,000 to resolve charges by the Securities and Exchange Commission that the pharmaceutical company selectively shared information with analysts about an in-development drug without also disclosing it to the public.

The settlement, announced by the SEC on Monday, resolved claims by the SEC that the Boca Raton, Florida-based company violated the agency’s fair disclosure rule, Regulation FD, through its disclosures to sell-side analysts in 2017.

