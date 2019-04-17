Judges in four states to hear challenges to Trump family-planning rule

Federal judges in four states over the next two weeks will consider separate challenges to a new Trump administration rule set to take effect on May 3 that prohibits taxpayer-funded family planning clinics from referring patients to abortion providers.

Democratic state attorneys general, Planned Parenthood and other groups will ask federal judges in California, Oregon, Maine and Washington state to block the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ regulation. In separate lawsuits, they have challenged what they call a “gag rule” arguing that it creates an unlawful restriction that prevents healthcare providers from providing information to their female patients.

