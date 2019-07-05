Maine federal judge won't block Trump abortion referral 'gag rule'

A federal judge in Maine has declined to block a new Trump administration rule barring clinics that receive federal funds for family planning services from referring patients to abortion providers.

U.S. District Judge Lance Walker in Bangor on Wednesday rejected a request for a preliminary injunction sought by Maine Family Planning, the state’s largest reproductive health organization and sole grantee under the Title X family planning program.

