Westlaw News
July 5, 2019 / 12:48 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Maine federal judge won't block Trump abortion referral 'gag rule'

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A federal judge in Maine has declined to block a new Trump administration rule barring clinics that receive federal funds for family planning services from referring patients to abortion providers.

U.S. District Judge Lance Walker in Bangor on Wednesday rejected a request for a preliminary injunction sought by Maine Family Planning, the state’s largest reproductive health organization and sole grantee under the Title X family planning program.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2S14AyO

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below