Court overturns FDA rule on cigar and pipe tobacco labels

A federal appeals court has overturned a U.S. Food and Drug Administration rule requiring health warning labels on cigars and pipe tobacco, finding the agency did not consider how the labels would affect the number of smokers.

The decision, handed down Tuesday by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, was a victory for tobacco industry groups, including the Cigar Association of America and International Premium Cigar & Pipe Retailers’ Association, which had sued to challenge May 2016 rule.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/3gwykyg