Westlaw News
March 6, 2019 / 9:38 PM / Updated 4 minutes ago

FDA must issue graphic cigarette warning rule by 2020 - judge

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

    By Nate Raymond

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has until March 2020
to issue a long-delayed rule requiring graphic health warnings
on cigarette packs and in advertising, a federal judge has
ruled.
    U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani in Boston on Tuesday
rejected the FDA's proposal that it complete work on the final
rule by March 2021, saying the agency missed a deadline set by
Congress that would have resulted in the rule's completion by
2015.
    To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights,
click here: bit.ly/2EDvu9E
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below