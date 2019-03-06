FDA must issue graphic cigarette warning rule by 2020 - judge

By Nate Raymond The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has until March 2020 to issue a long-delayed rule requiring graphic health warnings on cigarette packs and in advertising, a federal judge has ruled. U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani in Boston on Tuesday rejected the FDA's proposal that it complete work on the final rule by March 2021, saying the agency missed a deadline set by Congress that would have resulted in the rule's completion by 2015. To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2EDvu9E