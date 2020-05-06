FDA seeks to delay cigarette graphic warning rule because of COVID-19

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday asked a federal judge to approve a delay of the effective date of a new rule requiring graphic health warnings on cigarette packages and in advertisements.

The FDA and tobacco companies including R.J. Reynolds who are suing to challenge the requirement asked a federal judge in Tyler, Texas, to postpone the rule’s effective date from June 18, 2021, to Oct. 16 of that year.

