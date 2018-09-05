FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 5, 2018 / 10:30 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

FDA unreasonably delayed graphic cigarette warnings, judge rules

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A federal judge in Boston on Wednesday ruled the Food and Drug Administration has unreasonably delayed putting out a congressionally-mandated final rule requiring graphic health warnings on cigarette packs and in advertising.

U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani ordered the FDA to propose by Sept. 26 an expedited schedule by which it could issue the much-delayed final rule. The agency has previously said it needed until 2021 to finalize it.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2CmTsba

