IN BRIEF: Altria units challenge FDA cigarette graphic warning rule

Subsidiaries of tobacco company Altria Group on Wednesday filed a lawsuit challenging a “profoundly unlawful” new U.S. Food and Drug Administration rule that requires graphic health warnings to be included with cigarette packages and advertisements.

Philip Morris USA Inc and another Altria unit in a lawsuit filed in federal court in Washington, D.C., argued the rule violated their free speech rights by requiring them to include “shocking, disgusting, or fear-provoking images” with their products.

