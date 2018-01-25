FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 25, 2018 / 12:11 AM / Updated an hour ago

Judge may force FDA to speed up graphic tobacco warnings

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A federal judge on Wednesday questioned why the Food and Drug Administration was delaying putting out a congressionally-mandated final rule requiring graphic health warnings on cigarette packs and advertising and said she may need to order it to do something.

U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani in Boston said during a court hearing that she had no evidence before her showing that FDA was trying to move expeditiously to put forward new rules that it has now indicated could take it until 2021 to complete.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2na4xBB

